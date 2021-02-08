Mayor Candidate Tim Kelly Releases 100 Day Plan

Mayor candidate Tim Kelly released a detailed action plan for his first 100 days in office.

His campaign said the plan "fosters transparency and accountability within his administration and the community and lays out a blueprint for Chattanooga’s next chapter, without a tax increase."

Mr. Kelly said, “In my first 100 days, ensuring the safety and health of our community will be my first priority. As we recover, we can build a city where your zip code doesn’t determine the quality of your child’s education, you can get a good-paying job and live in a great neighborhood. That’s what my administration will be laser-focused on.

“Creating opportunity is critical to our recovery, and we know that intention is nothing without action. That’s why our 100-day plan focuses on immediate action that we can take on public health, education, and job creation to move Chattanooga forward.”

He said highlights of the plan include appointing a community health policy director, creating a one-stop-shop to help small businesses recover from COVID-19, paving and pothole repair, establishing a task force to spearhead affordable pre-k for all, converting YFD centers into dedicated community centers, and resolving pay disparities for first responders.

To read the 100-day plan in full, please visit https://www.kellyforcha.com/first-100-days.