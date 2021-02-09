 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 Weather

City Council Votes Down Controversial Pratt Mountain Creek Project; Developer Says Vote Means Maximum Houses, "No Green Space, No Champion Post Oak"

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The City Council voted Tuesday night against a controversial 225-unit townhome/apartment development at Mountain Creek.

The vote was 7-0 with one abstention. Councilman Erskine Oglesby was absent.

Developer James Pratt said the decision means he or the developer he sells to will proceed with putting the maximum number of homes on the former Quarry golf course property.

He said there would be "no park, no champion Post Oak."

The North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy had worked out a deal with Mr. Pratt in exchange for supporting his full development plans that 21 acres next to a planned new Walden's Ridge Park would become a public park. The parcel includes a champion Post Oak tree.

Mr. Pratt also said, with approval of his request, he was willing to consider selling to the city two and a half acres at the former golf course clubhouse and dropping a lawsuit against the city. He said he filed it after the city took away his right to put apartments at the clubhouse.

Mr. Pratt, who met with Friends of Mountain Creek for two hours on Saturday, said the group had trespassed on his property and had "drastically changed" from what they had said earlier. He said, "They simply can't be trusted."

Steve Hunt, a leader in Friends of Mountain Creek, said there were over 5,000 in opposition to the request. He said there are apartments to the south, but he said the section "for miles" to the north is mainly single-family homes.

He said the neighbors would rather see single-family than the townhomes and apartments.

Tim Laramore of the North Chickamauga Creek group said Mr. Pratt had made a number of concessions. He said a no vote would mean there would not be a 21-acre park addition.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said of the conservancy stance, "My goodness, they are in support of drawing in units in the floodway. This is not my mother's North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy."\

Chairman Chip Henderson said it was apparent that Mr. Pratt would not budge from the apartment segment.

He said there was not a land use plan for that area, but he said it would go against good planning to allow the apartments in an R-1 area. 

 


February 9, 2021

Signal Mountain Dealing With Dispute Over Bids For Adding Reading Room To Library

February 9, 2021

One Of Lookout Mountain, Tn., Burglars Had Previous Charge For Stabbing Police Officer At Casino

February 9, 2021

Blood Donors Critically Needed At Blood Assurance After Local Trauma Depletes Supply


Signal Mountain has received donations for adding a reading room to the library. The library board hopes it will be ready when the town’s facilities are able to open after the COVID pandemic ... (click for more)

One of two Florida men arrested after a burglary, car chase and crash at Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Jan. 29 was charged in 2016 with stabbing a police officer at a Miami casino. Police later ... (click for more)

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible to help area patients and hospitals. A patient at one of Blood Assurance’s area hospitals ... (click for more)



