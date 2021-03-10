March 10, 2021
The County Commission on Wednesday voted 5-4 to move to "hybrid" meetings rather than "virtual" only.
The commission has been meeting only since last September.
Under the new setup, commissioners
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
She replaces Lee Norris, who held the post since 2016 after coming over from the city of Chattanooga. Mr. Norris retired last week.
Ms. Cooper worked at the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office for eight years. She has been assistant administrator of county human services for
The County Commission on Wednesday voted 5-4 to move to "hybrid" meetings rather than "virtual" only.
The commission has been meeting only since last September.
Under the new setup, commissioners will have the option of going to the County Courthouse for the meeting or doing so virtually.
Voting in favor were David Sharpe, Chip Baker, Sabrena Smedley, Greg Martin and Katherlyn
The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity.
... (click for more)
Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote.
Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas?
I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds.
All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today.
Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the ... (click for more)