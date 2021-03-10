Amber Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Chattanooga Girl With Non-Custodial Father Missing Since October 2019

The TBI has issued an Amber Alert in the ongoing search for Daphne Westbrook, who is 17 and missing from Chattanooga.

Officials said she is with her non-custodial father John Westbrook, who is being sought after he was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for aggravated kidnapping.

TBI officials said, "There are unique circumstances to this case" and said they have recent evidence that makes them more concerned for Daphne's well-being.

She is described as 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019, and did not return from a weekend visit with Westbrook.

In June 2020, authorities in Hamilton County secured a warrant, charging Westbrook with custodial interference, and in October, TBI placed Daphne on its Missing Children website.

On Feb. 23, a Hamilton County Grand Jury returned the kidnapping indictment in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

Westbrook is 6’4”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe he may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne. He has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

Officials said, "They could, however, be anywhere. And in recent weeks, evidence uncovered during the investigation into John Westbrook has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s well-being.

"We’re issuing our Amber Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an Amber Alert faster.

"If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.