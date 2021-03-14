 Sunday, March 14, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Dies After Receiving Severe Burns From Brush Fire In Harrison That Got Out Of Control

Sunday, March 14, 2021

A 73-year-old man who suffered severe burns on 60-70 percent of his body on Friday afternoon after a brush fire got out of control has died from his injuries.

Family members said he passed away early Sunday morning..

The victim's wife called 911 at 12:55 p.m., stating her husband was trapped in his truck surrounded by fire in their field at 9751 Snow Hill Road in the Harrison area.

Highway 58 VFD and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were the first units on the scene and said the fire included the barn, truck and field.

Highway 58 VFD drove their brush truck through the field towards the man trapped in the truck. Firefighters started spraying water on the truck to protect the victim while other first responders carried him out of the field to Hamilton County EMS personnel.

HCEMS requested Lifeforce to the scene and he was airlifted to Grady Medical Center Burn Unit in Atlanta.

Fire officials reported the man had a control burn in his field that got out of control due to windy conditions. Damages are listed at $6,000. A mutual aid was requested for TN Forestry and Tri-Community VFD brush trucks and personnel.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58 fire stations for any additional emergency calls.

Jeanie Hammond, wife of Sheriff Jim Hammond, said on Facebook that the victim is her sister's husband.


