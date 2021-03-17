John Delveccio Brooks Arrested In Cleveland For Shooting His Girlfriend

John Delveccio Brooks has been arrested in Cleveland for shooting his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, at 11:25 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to 2350 Blackburn Road in reference to a reported shooting. The victim stated that her boyfriend shot her.

Brooks, the suspect, fled the scene in a vehicle. Responding officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, stopped the vehicle and detained him.

The victim, who will not be identified at this time, was shot in the upper torso and transported to Erlanger Hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

Brooks is charged with aggravated domestic assault.