East Ridge Tunnel Closed Due To Landslide

The Bachman Tunnel that leads from East Ridge to Chattanooga has been closed due to a landslide.

East Ridge Fire and Police Chief Mike Williams said,"At approximately 7 p.m. Lifeguard EMS called in on the radio reporting a landslide on the East Ridge side of the Bachman Tunnel. East Ridge Police and East Ridge Street Department placed barricades to block both east and west bound traffic going through the tunnels.

"TDOT was called to the scene and will be starting clean-up and any needed repairs. The tunnels will remain closed at this time."