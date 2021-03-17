 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 58.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

East Ridge Tunnel Closed Due To Landslide

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The Bachman Tunnel that leads from East Ridge to Chattanooga has been closed due to a landslide.

East Ridge Fire and Police Chief Mike Williams said,"At approximately 7 p.m. Lifeguard EMS called in on the radio reporting a landslide on the East Ridge side of the Bachman Tunnel. East Ridge Police and East Ridge Street Department placed barricades to block both east and west bound traffic going through the tunnels.

"TDOT was called to the scene and will be starting clean-up and any needed repairs.

The tunnels will remain closed at this time."


March 31, 2021

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

March 17, 2021

Annual Count Reveals Drastic Rise In Area Homeless Population

March 17, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 77 New Cases; Tennessee Has 8 More Deaths


Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman

The annual Point-In-Time count of the region's unsheltered homeless population is complete. The count, which determines allocation of federal funding to homeless service agencies in 11 surrounding

Hamilton County had 77 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 41,727. There are no new deaths from the virus as the total deaths remains at 466. There are 57 patients hospitalized



Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman a ride to her address on E. 25th St. * * * A person called police with a noise complaint from an apartment on Stringers Ridge Road. Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment

Annual Count Reveals Drastic Rise In Area Homeless Population

The annual Point-In-Time count of the region's unsheltered homeless population is complete. The count, which determines allocation of federal funding to homeless service agencies in 11 surrounding counties, revealed a large jump in homeless numbers, notably an 81 percent rise in Hamilton County. Officials said the specific numbers reflect the unsheltered homeless, defined as

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new "indoor" shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the "Phantom Warriors" who were American's superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined "band of brothers" can pull the imminent

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands,

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin,


