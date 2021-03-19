Police Blotter: Woman On The Streets Looking For Single Officer To Marry; Officers Join In Kids Football Game On Chandler Avenue

A woman on Hickory Lane told police she put two checks in her mailbox to be picked up by the postal carrier. She said a week later, two copied checks were cashed at TVFCU, where she banks. One was for $985 and one was for $975. She said that the credit union told her that it is her signature on both checks. She said they have not returned the funds to her account, pending an investigation. She says that she is currently out the sum of $1,960. Two days later, officers spoke to a woman with Tennessee Valley Credit Union who said that TVCU would like to be added as a victim due to the fact that they replaced the money.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder on Bonny Oaks Drive.

A woman said that her husband came home after being fired from work and was upset about it. She said he believed that she was going to leave him for being fired. She said he knocked their TV off the stand and it broke. She said he then went into the kitchen, where he broke a cabinet door by slamming it. She said he never gotphysical with her and he left after breaking the cabinet. Police did not notice any signs of a disorder other than what the woman said, and she had no signs of physical abuse.* * *A man called police from Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. He said he noticed when he came out of Walmart that someone had taken the TN tag off of his Honda. He said that he last saw it the evening before, but is certain that it was taken while at Walmart.* * *Police spoke with a woman on Houston Street. She told them, "I need a single officer to marry so I can get a home and off the streets." Police informed her that the Community Kitchen had resources to assist her in finding a place to stay and employment opportunities. She said she did not want to go there. Police told her there was nothing else they could do to assist with her with her situation besides the information they provided her.* * *Police observed a group of kids playing in an open area on Chandler Avenue. Police made contact with the kids and played football with them.* * *While working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, an officer was notified by a Walmart associate that she had observed a female suspect shoplifting. Specifically, the woman was under-ringing merchandise at the self checkout register and did not pay for all the merchandise she was placing into Walmart shopping bags. The officer assisted the employee in detaining the woman. The officer also mirandized the suspect and identified her. The stolen merchandise was recovered and valued at $26.07. It was found that the woman had a clean record and Walmart did not have any record of her in their system regarding any crimes. Walmart chose not to prosecute the woman for any theft charges. She was given a warning and was released.* * *An employee called about a disorder at Burger King, 2119 E. 23rd St. The employee said a woman that had been trespassed from the Burger King continues to come back. The woman had apparently entered the Burger King earlier and was told to leave multiple times, but she refused to leave. According to the employee, the woman did not leave until she saw one of the employees calling the police. The officer drove through the area, but was unable to locate the woman. The employee did not have any information on the woman other than her name.* * *A man on E. 11th St. called police and said a woman was tearing up his apartment and he wanted her gone. When police got to his room, it was not torn up and the woman was just sitting on the bed watching TV. The man then said he just wanted to show her that he would call police. Both of them were intoxicated. The man allowed the woman to stay.* * *A woman on Fairview Avenue called police to report a black male ringing random door bells in her area. The woman had video footage of the man. She said the man arrived two times throughout the night and knocked on her door. She said that the second time he came and knocked on the door, she did not answer, but he attempted to open the door. The man is seen wearing a red beanie, black jacket and blue jeans, with possibly a diamond earring in his right ear lobe. A picture of the man was give to police. Police drove around the area in a attempt to locate the man, but were unsuccessful. Police placed the address on the watchlist for the next two weeks.* * *Police observed a man walking at 800 Interstate 75 NB. The man said he was attempting to walk down I-75 to reach the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. Police gave the man a ride to the Community Kitchen.* * *A man who said he was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona called Chattanooga Police dispatch asking for a wellness check for a woman at an address on Jackson Street. Police spoke with the woman and told her that someone she had been texting wanted them to check on her, due to her telling him she no longer wanted to speak to him. The woman seemed surprised by this and said she had not been texting anyone. She then asked if police could tell him not to contact her. Police then called the man, who said he believed he may have been "cat fished" over the past seven months. He said he met a woman on the cell phone app Plenty of Fish that he described as a 38-year-old, slender-build, white female with brunette hair. The woman police spoke to did not fit that description, as she was an older female. The man then started in on a story that after coming in contact with the woman claiming to be the one in Chattanooga on Jackson Street, she sent documentation to make him a temporary Power of Attorney through a "Michael Mier," so money could be sent to him, then sent back to the woman through gift cards or Bitcoin. The man said he was told the money was inheritance money. He said he received and sent approximately $7,000 this way. Then recently his bank froze $3,162 coming from the same account and told him they believed it to be fraudulent. These transactions took place over the last six months, along with him sending approximately $2.000 of his personal money to this woman as well. Police could not determine an offense that took place in Chattanooga, as the man only had a name and address for a woman who did not fit the same description as who he was wanting police to contact.

* * *



An employee of Vulcan, 3255 Jersey Pike, told police that around 8:30 p.m. a person entered Vulcan property. The person put on a Vulcan safety helmet and yellow reflective vest. Next, the person drove away in a 2017 white F-150 extended cab work truck with 17" black rims. The employee said they have no idea who the person is. The employee gave video footage and pictures to police. The video was placed into NCIC and a BOLO was issued for the work truck.



* * *



A homeless man was reported trespassing on the property of an empty warehouse, 621 E. 11th St. Officers spoke with the man who had a tent set up on the property and told him to move his belongings and leave the property; he complied. Police also informed him that he was trespassed from that property and could no longer return or he would be subject to arrest.



* * *



The owner of the Southern Star, 1300 Broad St., called police and said that someone had broken out one of the large windows at the front again. She said this one was discovered around 9 a.m. and it happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. the previous night and that morning. She said that this has happened twice before and she believes it costs around $700 to replace the window.



* * *



Police spoke with a woman on W. 50th St. who said that she was having supernatural activities happening to her and that she did not want to "illiterate" on the subject. She said she wanted to go to her boyfriend's house up the road to go hiking. She did not seem to be a danger to herself or others and denied EMS to come check her out. The woman left the scene.