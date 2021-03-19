 Friday, March 19, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

SEIU Local 205 Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor Of Chattanooga

The Political Committee for SEIU Local 205, the union representing Chattanooga city general government employees, voted to endorse Tim Kelly to be the next mayor of Chattanooga.

 

Officials said, "The committee completed a thorough vetting process and interviewed both runoff candidates and decided Mr.

Kelly was the best choice for Chattanooga’s working families."


“Mr. Kelly is committed to our goal of achieving a $15 minimum wage for Chattanooga city employees, which will raise the standard for all employers in Chattanooga and lift the wages of all local workers. We’re proud to support Tim Kelly for Mayor,” said SEIU member Stephen Russell who works in the city finance office.


SEIU member and Public Works employee Alonzo Strickland said, “Tim understands that city workers are key to the success of Chattanooga and he values the work we do. We know Tim will make the key infrastructure investments we need as our city continues to grow.”


Sharron Pryor, an SEIU member working in Youth and Family Development said, “Our YFD centers are an important part of the lives of families and kids in Chattanooga. Tim Kelly knows that and he will put new resources into our programs to make them even better. We’re glad to support him to be the next mayor of Chattanooga.”


South Chickamauga Creek Rises To 3.7 Feet Above Flood Stage On Friday Morning; Starts To Fall

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and initially closed a number of roads.. A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 9:15 a.m. on Friday the stage was 21.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 18 feet. At 21 feet, Mack Smith Road and Lovell Field Loop become impassable. Water begins to come onto Airport Road,

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary's fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, "It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases

Stop Permitless Carry Bill From Becoming Law In Tennessee - And Response (2)

At every life stage I have been privileged enough to pass through with my health and safety intact, yet I have still encountered gun violence. As a child, I went to school five miles from Columbine High School. I remember vividly the fear and grief of our community as we struggled with the senseless violence and loss of innocents. As a mental health professional who has worked with

UTC's Gutierrez, Nicholson Still Alive In NCAA Wrestling

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team had two individuals advance to the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Mo., today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and junior Drew Nicholson are both still alive in the backdraws at 125 and 165, respectively. Gutierrez, seeded 24th in the 33-man field, opened with a loss to Purdue's No. 9 seed

Bradley County's Rhyne Howard Named Naismith National Player Of The Year Top 4 Finalist

The Naismith Trophy has named its four finalists for national player of the year and headlining the list is University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard. She is joined on the list by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UCONN) and Dana Evans (Louisville). The finalists emerged from a group of 11 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club's national


