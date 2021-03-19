SEIU Local 205 Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor Of Chattanooga

The Political Committee for SEIU Local 205, the union representing Chattanooga city general government employees, voted to endorse Tim Kelly to be the next mayor of Chattanooga.

Officials said, "The committee completed a thorough vetting process and interviewed both runoff candidates and decided Mr. Kelly was the best choice for Chattanooga’s working families."

“Mr. Kelly is committed to our goal of achieving a $15 minimum wage for Chattanooga city employees, which will raise the standard for all employers in Chattanooga and lift the wages of all local workers. We’re proud to support Tim Kelly for Mayor,” said SEIU member Stephen Russell who works in the city finance office.

SEIU member and Public Works employee Alonzo Strickland said, “Tim understands that city workers are key to the success of Chattanooga and he values the work we do. We know Tim will make the key infrastructure investments we need as our city continues to grow.”

Sharron Pryor, an SEIU member working in Youth and Family Development said, “Our YFD centers are an important part of the lives of families and kids in Chattanooga. Tim Kelly knows that and he will put new resources into our programs to make them even better. We’re glad to support him to be the next mayor of Chattanooga.”