 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Payroll Supervisor For Chattanooga Construction Firms Agrees To Plead Guilty To Embezzling $258,479

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The payroll supervisor for two Chattanooga construction firms has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling $258,479 from the firms.

Danna Morrison is pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, according to documents in Federal Court.

She faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Prosecutor Steve Neff said Berry Construction Company and Hutton Construction Company are construction companies with projects all over the country. BCC and HCC have a combined total of about 100 employees, about half of which work in the office, and half of which work outside the office, in the field, building projects.

Each week, field employees receive payroll payments, as well as per diem payments, which are made through electronic fund transfers. HCC held its payroll account at Pinnacle Bank.

In May 2017, Ms. Morrison began working at BCC as a temporary worker from AccounTemps. She was hired as a full-time employee in August 2017 as the payroll administrator.

The prosecutor said about October 2018, Ms. Morrison opened two bank accounts at Wells Fargo Bank. He said he began funneling funds to herself through those accounts while listing that the money was going to employees.

He said funds which she embezzled were used to pay personal expenses, including the purchase of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado crew cab pickup truck, a 2018 Mercedes Benz automobile, mortgage payments on land and a prefabricated home, improvements to land and a swimming pool.


March 2, 2021

Man Says He Was Fired For Turning In Local Company On Pollution Violations

March 2, 2021

Public Assistance Sought In Locating Missing Teen Last Seen In 2 Western States

March 2, 2021

Payroll Supervisor For Chattanooga Construction Firms Agrees To Plead Guilty To Embezzling $258,479


A Walker County, Ga., man said he was fired by Chattanooga Tank Wash for reporting pollution violations. James Hays is suing the company in Federal Court. He said he worked from the company ... (click for more)

A Tennessee man indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping is suspected of holding his 17-year-old daughter in possibly two western states in the U.S. John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped ... (click for more)

The payroll supervisor for two Chattanooga construction firms has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling $258,479 from the firms. Danna Morrison is pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man Says He Was Fired For Turning In Local Company On Pollution Violations

A Walker County, Ga., man said he was fired by Chattanooga Tank Wash for reporting pollution violations. James Hays is suing the company in Federal Court. He said he worked from the company on Pineville Road from July 2008 until his termination last Dec. 17. The firm cleans commercial pollutants from tanker trucks, it was stated. The complaint says, "During the summer ... (click for more)

Public Assistance Sought In Locating Missing Teen Last Seen In 2 Western States

A Tennessee man indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping is suspected of holding his 17-year-old daughter in possibly two western states in the U.S. John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in October 2019. Daphne disappeared, along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad. ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors