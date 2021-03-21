 Sunday, March 21, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Man Says Lyft Driver Went To Wrong Captain D's; Couple Sets Up Housekeeping At Boy Scouts Meeting Hall

Sunday, March 21, 2021

A woman who is employed by Lyft told police she picked up a man and transported him to Captain D's on Highway 58. Once at the destination, she said the man became angry and told her she went to the wrong place. The woman said she became afraid and asked the man to exit the vehicle. She said he became more verbally aggressive at that point and asked for his money back, but he eventually left the vehicle and was last seen entering the Subway on Highway 58. Police spoke with the man who said the GPS on the woman's vehicle took her to the wrong address, and when he told her it was the wrong address, she asked him to leave the vehicle.

The man said he initially did not leave the vehicle because he felt he needed a refund for the trip. The man had nothing illegal on his person and no active warrants.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2148 Chapman Road, between an employee and a customer. The woman customer said that when she brought the car back, the clerk was extremely rude to her and they started arguing. The man said that the woman was supposed to bring the vehicle back a week earlier and owed the company money. He said his manager had instructed him to get the keys from the woman and not let her drive it. He said he offered to get the woman a ride to where she wanted to go, but she did not want to leave until police arrived. The woman returned the vehicle to Enterprise and was transported off the property by police without incident.

* * *

A manager at America's Thrift Stores, 248 Northgate Mall Dr., told police an employee found a pistol among the donations that had been made to the store and she wanted to turn it over to police. The serial number was run in NCIC and no record was located. The pistol was 
turned over to CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman at a residence on Ellington Way called police and said that her son was being disrespectful and she did not want him in her home. The son said his mother was "crazy" and she took his phone. Police told the mother and son that they needed to separate. The woman left the home to cool off.

* * *

An employee of Tigermarket, 3725 Jenkins Road, reported a man who was released from Silverdale Jail was in the parking lot and she wanted him to leave. Police made contact with the man, who asked for a ride to a bus stop. Police transported the man to the bus stop at the corner of Shallowford Road and Shallowford Village Drive.

* * *

Police were called to a verbal disorder at a residence on Opal Drive between a grandmother and granddaughter. The grandmother said her granddaughter was being loud with her and seemed agitated. The granddaughter said she had recently been in an argument with her boyfriend, and she had brought an attitude home. The granddaughter seemed to calm down while police were on scene. Both women said they would have cooler attitudes for the remainder of the night.

* * *

A man on Jersey Pike told police that sometime during the night, someone cut the catalytic converter off of his 2006 Kia Sorento. He said that it will cost him $200 to replace.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on White Oak Road told police that she got home the day before at about 1:30 p.m. and accidentally left her keys in the outside lock on her apartment door. She said she did not realize this until around 7:40 a.m. that morning, and when she checked, the keys were gone. She remembered hearing what sounded like someone messing with the lock on the outside of her door, but she thought it was just someone mistaking the wrong apartment. She said there were four keys on the set including car, house, etc., worth around $100. 

* * *

The general manager of Budget Blinds of Chattanooga, 5519 Hwy. 153, told police that the catalytic converter had been cut off of one of the company vans while it was parked there overnight. He said his brother discovered this around 8 a.m. that morning and they last saw the van around 3 p.m. the day before when it was left parked. Also, some damage was done to one of the transmission lines on the van as well near where the converter was.

* * *

An employee of Chattanooga Sewing, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police the business had a 2019 Cynergy 7x14 enclosed trailer stolen from the parking lot. He said there were no descriptive features or aftermarket parts on the trailer other than it having three padlocks on the tongue. The trailer was entered into NCIC. There is no suspect information and no cameras that police observed nearby that would have captured the theft.

* * *

Police recovered a vehicle that was stolen from Martin Street. The stolen vehicle was recovered behind a vacant house at 3304 Curtis St. The vehicle was stuck in the mud and was removed and taken to Ford's Garage. NCIC attempted to locate the owner and removed the vehicle from their list.

* * *

Police observed a tent and curtain that were put up in the Boy Scouts indoor meeting hall, 4315 Brainerd Road. Police contacted the owner to verify if the tent was allowed to be put up in the building. The owner said the tent was not supposed to be up. Police entered the meeting hall and made contact with a man and woman, and identified them. Neither of them had permission from the owner to use the property and were told to leave. They got their belongings and left. Police made sure they understood that they are not to go back to the Boy Scouts meeting hall.


