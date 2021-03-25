Collegedale City Hall Designated As An Emergency Shelter Location

In anticipation of today’s severe weather and the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes, the city of Collegedale has designated their City Hall as a safe location for those who may need shelter. Masks will be required and will be provided if you do not have one. However, the city is not equipped to provide any additional amenities such as food or beds.

“My team and I are actively working to make appropriate preparations for increased coverage and response options for our citizens in expectation of severe weather,” said acting Police Chief Jack Sapp. “I have activated an additional shift to report to duty and have another standby shift if other officers are required. We are monitoring the national weather service updates and are continuing to take measures to protect the city.”

Should you need to seek emergency shelter, Collegedale officers will meet you in the front lobby of City Hall and direct you where to go. Please continue to monitor your local news and weather and seek shelter should the weather worsen or the need arise.