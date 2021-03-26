Georgia Has 84 More Deaths From Virus; 1,117 New Cases

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it was a man, age 51-60. There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. ... (click for more)