 Friday, March 26, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 84 More Deaths From Virus; 1,117 New Cases

Friday, March 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 84 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,417.

There were 1,117 new cases, as that total reached 847,805 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 58,407, which is 103 more than Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,330 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,149 cases, down 1; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,156 cases, down 1; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,154 cases; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,484 cases, up 23; 220 deaths; 719 hospitalizations, up 1  

March 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

March 26, 2021

5 Inmates Face Federal Charges In Connection With Drug Smuggling Into Hays State Prison

March 26, 2021

Southern U.S. To Face More Severe Weather Risks


Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it ... (click for more)

Jeffery Deroy Lewis, an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, along with Octavius Henry, Alexis Jay Stokley, and Khalid Eugene Mouton, inmates at Hays State Prison, and an accomplice, Jessica Corley ... (click for more)

Parts of the South that endured severe weather outbreaks in consecutive weeks won't be able to catch a break in the near future. AccuWeather forecasters say more volatile weather will arrive ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it was a man, age 51-60. There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. ... (click for more)

5 Inmates Face Federal Charges In Connection With Drug Smuggling Into Hays State Prison

Jeffery Deroy Lewis, an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, along with Octavius Henry, Alexis Jay Stokley, and Khalid Eugene Mouton, inmates at Hays State Prison, and an accomplice, Jessica Corley Stokley, have been indicted and arraigned on federal drug trafficking and bribery charges stemming from a scheme to smuggle narcotics into Hays State Prison by bribing corrections officer ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Miracles

I am constantly amazed by the influence that our Christian God holds over the United States. I wish we could see his miracles unfold rather than hear about his glory afterwards. A dear friend shared a wonderful story with me earlier this week and every bit of this tale is true. This is a perfect introduction to this weekend’s Palm Sunday, which begins the Christian Holy Week. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Vs. Mercer: Game Day Timeline, Parking And General Information

he Chattanooga Mocs football team is excited to welcome fans back to Finley Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference showdown against Mercer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and kickoff is set for Noon. Lots of things are different for this spring season, so be sure to check out the information below before making your way over to Finley Stadium. TICKETS All outdoor ... (click for more)

Tickets Are Now Available For NISA Legends Cup Spring Tournament

National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announces tickets for the Legends Cup Spring Tournament here are available now through cfctix.com . NISA anticipates an electric return of supporters in the stands. A reduced capacity number for W. Max Finley Stadium will be determined in accordance with state and local government guidelines in the coming weeks. Fans also will again ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors