Georgia Has 84 More Deaths From Virus; 1,117 New Cases
Friday, March 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 84 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,417.
There were 1,117 new cases, as that total reached 847,805 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,407, which is 103 more than Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,330 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,149 cases, down 1; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,156 cases, down 1; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,154 cases; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,484 cases, up 23; 220 deaths; 719 hospitalizations, up 1