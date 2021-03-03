Hamilton County Lawmakers Hold Top 3 Financial Roles In The State Legislature

This year, Hamilton County lawmakers hold the top three financial roles in the General Assembly. Senator Todd Gardenhire and Representative Patsy Hazlewood join Senator Bo Watson as leaders of the Tennessee legislature’s financial committees.Senator Watson who serves as chair of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee was first appointed to the position in 2017 by Senate Speaker Randy McNally. Rep. Hazlewood was appointed to lead the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee this year by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.In February, Senator Gardenhire was elected by his colleagues to lead the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.As chairs of the Senate and House Finance, Ways and Means Committees, Senator Watson and Rep. Hazlewood’s chief responsibilities are to lead efforts to vet state budget proposals and ensure the General Assembly passes a balanced budget and maintains Tennessee’s longstanding history of fiscal responsibility.The Joint Fiscal Review Committee, led by Senator Gardenhire, complements the work done by the Finance Committees. It serves as the watchdog for all state government spending to ensure Tennessee taxpayers’ money is managed correctly.“Our state finances are in good hands with these three Hamilton County lawmakers,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who formerly chaired the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee. “They have the integrity to ensure Tennessee is a good steward of taxpayer dollars. I am confident they will continue to move our state finances forward in the right direction.”“Tennessee remains one of the most fiscally stable states in the entire nation because of conservative leaders in our General Assembly like Patsy Hazlewood, Todd Gardenhire, and Bo Watson,” said House Speaker Sexton. “I appreciate their work and all of our members who serve on both the House and Senate Finance Committees; I know they will ensure we continue to create and pass budgets that strategically and effectively address the needs of all Tennesseans.”