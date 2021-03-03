Outgoing City Councilman Russell Gilbert To Support Growth, Be Best Father And Grandfather

Long-standing City Councilman Russell Gilbert, after giving up his District 5 council seat and losing a race for mayor, said, "I have dedicated most of his adult life to improving my community and serving on Chattanooga’s City Council. I had hoped to further serve Chattanooga as the next mayor but came in fifth on the mayoral election line-up.

“For the past 12 years I have been blessed and honored to serve our beautiful city of Chattanooga.I have met many amazing people who share the same passion to create a better Chattanooga for all. We have been able to come together as a city and make the necessary changes as a community to make our city stronger and that is what government is all about.





"The Fifth District has entrusted me as their elected councilperson for four terms and I could not be more humbled by that. I have learned so much over the years, the most important being that it is not about me but about the people and it is my duty to make the best decisions to best serve them.





"I would like to personally congratulate all of the candidates who were a part of this mayoral and city council election. The willingness to dedicate yourself to our city is a bold step and is not to be taken lightly. I also want to congratulate those that won their elections and give my encouragement to our citizens to participate in the run-off election to finish off strong for our city.

"Thank you to the city of Chattanooga for trusting me as your councilperson. I look forward to the future of our city and the continuing of creating a better Chattanooga for all.”





For his future, he said he "will continue to support the growth and development of Chattanooga and be the best father and grandfather to my family."

