 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Outgoing City Councilman Russell Gilbert To Support Growth, Be Best Father And Grandfather

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Russell Gilbert
Russell Gilbert

Long-standing City Councilman Russell Gilbert, after giving up his District 5 council seat and losing a race for mayor, said, "I have dedicated most of his adult life to improving my community and serving on Chattanooga’s City Council. I had hoped to further serve Chattanooga as the next mayor but came in fifth on the mayoral election line-up.

 

“For the past 12 years I have been blessed and honored to serve our beautiful city of Chattanooga.I have met many amazing people who share the same passion to create a better Chattanooga for all.

We have been able to come together as a city and make the necessary changes as a community to make our city stronger and that is what government is all about.


"The Fifth District has entrusted me as their elected councilperson for four terms and I could not be more humbled by that. I have learned so much over the years, the most important being that it is not about me but about the people and it is my duty to make the best decisions to best serve them.


"I would like to personally congratulate all of the candidates who were a part of this mayoral and city council election. The willingness to dedicate yourself to our city is a bold step and is not to be taken lightly. I also want to congratulate those that won their elections and give my encouragement to our citizens to participate in the run-off election to finish off strong for our city.

 

"Thank you to the city of Chattanooga for trusting me as your councilperson. I look forward to the future of our city and the continuing of creating a better Chattanooga for all.”


For his future, he said he "will continue to support the growth and development of Chattanooga and be the best father and grandfather to my family."



March 3, 2021

City Council Precinct By Precinct Results

March 3, 2021

2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

March 3, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


District 2 LUPTON CITY Tim Gorman 123 Jenny Hill 260 Thomas Lee 188 NORTH CHATTANOOGA 1 Tim Gorman 228 Jenny Hill 358 Thomas Lee 295 NORTH CHATTANOOGA 2 Tim Gorman 79 ... (click for more)

Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million. Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million. Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BUCHANAN, REBEKAH S VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE 03/03/2021 1 BUCHANAN, REBEKAH S DRUGS ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Precinct By Precinct Results

District 2 LUPTON CITY Tim Gorman 123 Jenny Hill 260 Thomas Lee 188 NORTH CHATTANOOGA 1 Tim Gorman 228 Jenny Hill 358 Thomas Lee 295 NORTH CHATTANOOGA 2 Tim Gorman 79 Jenny Hill 151 Thomas Lee 60 NORTHGATE 1 Tim Gorman 48 Jenny Hill 212 Thomas Lee 104 NORTHGATE 2 Tim Gorman 86 Jenny Hill 243 Thomas Lee 144 RED BANK 2 Tim Gorman ... (click for more)

2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million. Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million. Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $19,250,000. Everlan is a part of Dominion Senior Living. The sales were from Dominion of Hixson LLC to Dominion of Chattanooga Propco, LLC, and from Dominion of Hixson II LLC to ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Dr. Seuss’ Turn

There is no question in my mind that evil people are intent and relentless in their ever-emboldened efforts to destroy the United States. According to a myriad of experts, there are various and determined methods the Communists and the Chinese, in particular, intend to do that. The endless effort is to turn us against one another and, man, the far-left and far-right are falling ... (click for more)

Sports

Orange & White Game Set April 24 At Neyland Stadium

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will put his Volunteers through 15 spring practices beginning later this month, and spring football will culminate with the Chevrolet Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 24, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming ... (click for more)

2 Chattanooga Residents Participate In 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championship

The World Rowing Indoor Championship has official world championship status. Typically, the race changes venues annually moving around the world showcasing a truly international sport and bringing the best athletes from all corners of the globe. This year, the World Rowing Indoor Championships were held virtually. Anyone with a Concept 2 rowing machine could enter to qualify. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors