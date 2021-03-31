 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 62.0°F   heavy rain patches fog fog/mist   Heavy Rain Patches Fog Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Assistant Principal Jamelie Johns Named 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Dr. Jamelie Kangles Johns
Dr. Jamelie Kangles Johns

Dr. Jamelie Kangles Johns, assistant principal at Nolan Elementary School, has been selected as the 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Tennessee by the National Outstanding Assistant Principals Program. Dr. Johns has been the assistant principal at Nolan Elementary School since 2018.

Dr. Johns was recognized because of her commitment to enhancing the culture of Nolan Elementary while also supporting students, staff and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and recently completed her doctorate degree at Carson Newman University. Dr. Johns also served on curriculum, standards, and assessment committees for the Tennessee Department of Education.

“Dr. Johns is an exemplary leader, and we are proud her efforts have received this level of recognition,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Ensuring great teachers and leaders are in all of our school buildings is a key focus in our strategic plan, and Dr. Johns has set a great precedent for leadership in Hamilton County Schools.”

The National Outstanding Assistant Principals Program, sponsored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), recognizes excellence in elementary and middle level Assistant Principals’ school leadership. Dr. Johns will have the opportunity to attend the NAESP National Conference in Chicago in July, where she will be recognized as Tennessee’s 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal.  


March 31, 2021

Chattanooga Apartment Complex Sells For Over $30 Million

A Chattanooga apartment complex has sold for over $30 million. The Haven Cross Creek Apartments are located at 4025 Oakwood Dr. The sale was by Cross Creek Chattanooga LP of Chattanooga to Tricap Cross Creek Apartments, a Delaware corporation. (click for more)

Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road. At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He stated he was outside ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn: Creating Solutions For The Rural Health Care Crisis

Every parent knows the sinking feeling that hits when your child drops from the monkey bars or when a grandparent can’t get up from a fall. For families in rural areas, that sense of worry is immediately followed by the risk of not getting medical care in time. Through phone calls with friends and virtual meetings, I hear from Tennesseans in rural areas who were struggling to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


