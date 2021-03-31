 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

TDOT Plans Weekend Closures Of I-24 Over Germantown Road To Replace Bridges In Chattanooga

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction. The first closure is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of April 16. TDOT will provide additional information prior to the closure. 

During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge. 

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate. 

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp. 

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIFZ0EqR-dM

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html  or use the QR Code with your camera app.


March 31, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 31, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/31/21

March 31, 2021

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 03/31/2021 1 CALLOWAY, ...

(click for more)

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction. ...



Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 03/31/2021 1 CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/31/2021 1 DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/31/2021 True Bills: 311223 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON POSSESSION ...

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/31/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Way To Go, Coach

I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often. I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one, Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service! Ernie ...

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk "in my garden." Every month I dole out "orchids and onions" to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, "Orchids and Onions" originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ...

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ...

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women's basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ...


