1 Person Injured And 12 Rooms Damaged In Fire At Whitewater Lodge In Cleveland

Cleveland Fire Department units were dispatched to the Whitewater Lodge at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Friday on a reported structure fire.

First units arrived on the scene at 1:17 a.m. and reported a working structure fire on the second floor. Primary searches were initiated to ensure all occupants were out of the building.

Six fire companies brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Bradley County EMS treated one patient who was eventually flown to Erlanger. The nature and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Damages are estimated at $750,000.

The Red Cross is working with building management to find housing for all displaced residents.

Approximately 12 rooms sustained heavy fire damage with several more damaged by smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.