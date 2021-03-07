Ooltewah Home Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A home at 2410 Daugherty Lane in Ooltewah was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

A family noticed fire on the back porch at 1:55 p.m., exited the house, and called 911.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved house fire. Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control. Unfortunately, with windy conditions, the fire spread quickly and consumed the entire house.

Firefighters worked for two hours to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.



Tri-Community VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire and Catoosa County Fire responded to the scene. Hamilton County Rescue responded for rehab.



Chief Steve Wright, Tri-Community VFD, reported the house is a total loss and was valued at $360,000. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. The homeowner will be staying with family members.