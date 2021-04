Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

1204 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023826

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ATKINSON, SHAYLA MARIE

242 CHLOE DR LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

2301 E.

18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---AYALA, CARMEN L3005 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BELTRAMO, GRANT PERKINS711 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDING---BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY1408 MANA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC)---BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)---CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT2208 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---CHANCE, RYAN EDWARD508 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE317 MCBRIEN RD APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374114871Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)---COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM1236 CHAUNCY CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUTTING GLASS, NAILS, ETC. ON HIGHWAYS---ELLIS, MITCHELL CLAY1027 TSATANUGA RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESSIE, MAURICE JVANHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, LOIS DENISE4316 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOGGANS, KYLE ANTHONY729 MANSION CIRCLE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---GORE, AUSTYN CHASE908 HARRIS LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, JOEL LEBRON6681 COUNTY RD 85 HENEGAR, 35989Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALE, TANYA LORRAINE710 BRONSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(SIMPLE POSSESSION)(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)(THEFT OVER $10,000.00)(CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE 1 CRACK COCAINE---HILL, CODY JAMES1038 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM OVER $1,000---HOWARD, JAMES ARTHUR249 SOUTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELLHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA5505 BRAINERD RD MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---KENDRICKS, KORRINA NATASHA9207 VOLANS LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---LEE, DON HOON7866 LAURELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211953Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373032659Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MONTGOMERY, KRISSY KASHAN2304 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063858Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEWMAN, JEFFERY TAYLOR3518 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---NEWMAN, TYLER WINSTON430 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PORFIRIO, CASTANON1526 EASTRIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---PULLOM, DERRICK C1503 MCDONALD RD RM 104 LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (CRACK COCAINESIMPLRE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RANDLE, JASON A7522 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE820 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112225Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF NOISE LEVEL RESTRICTIONS---SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE123 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH1606 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081160Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITY---TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---VICENTE-SONTAY, FLORENTINA1042 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE4672 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL3302 PINEWOOD AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)