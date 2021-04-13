 Tuesday, April 13, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 16 More COVID-19 Deaths And 1,143 New Cases

Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,033.

There are 1,143 new cases, as that total reaches 863,814 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 59,920, which is an increase of 141 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,476 cases, up 11; 61 deaths; 247 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,202 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,185 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,325 cases, up 13; 78 deaths; 272 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,690 cases, up 7; 225 deaths; 730 hospitalizations, up 1

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Fleischmann, Katko, Colleagues Call On VP Harris To Visit Southern Border Immediately

U.S. Representatives Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, and John Katko, the Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee, were joined by U.S. Representatives Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) in writing ... (click for more)

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Promise: ‘It Works’

In 1926, which was three years before The Great Depression and 95 years before Chatttanooga will elect a new Mayor today, a strange but powerful “self- improvement book” appeared in Chicago entitled, “It Works.” It quickly sold a million copies with just the initials RHJ as its author and critics called the little red book “an astonishing classic of spiritual psychology: this brief ... (click for more)

Finley Stadium Is Center Of NISA Universe For 2 Weeks Starting Tonight (Tuesday)

For the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium will be the center of the NISA universe as nine teams duke it out for the top spot in the Legends’ Cup. Unlike last year’s Independent Cup, which was treated more like an extended scrimmage by CFC, coach Peter Fuller said CFC’s players are ready for a win after a tough preseason. The Chattanooga Football Club played USL sides ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Details For Orange & White Game

The Chevrolet Orange & White Game returns to Neyland Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on April 24 with free admission to all fans. The main bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating utilizing every other row. Tickets are not required. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Face coverings will be required at entry and during movement through the stadium. Free parking areas open ... (click for more)


