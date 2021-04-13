Georgia Has 16 More COVID-19 Deaths And 1,143 New Cases
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,033.
There are 1,143 new cases, as that total reaches 863,814 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,920, which is an increase of 141 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,476 cases, up 11; 61 deaths; 247 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,202 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,185 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,325 cases, up 13; 78 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,690 cases, up 7; 225 deaths; 730 hospitalizations, up 1