Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Election of Officers of the City Council (Charter 8.3).



VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 600 block of West View Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)c. 2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0027 Keither Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2203 Milne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

e. 2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



f. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)



VII. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VIII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $40,000.00 per house, for a total amount up to $120,000.00 in HOME program funding to Habitat for Humanity, to assist with the new construction of three (3) affordable homeowner units, located at the following addresses: 239 Canary Circle, 305 West 37th Street, and 3410 Kirkland Avenue. (District 7)



HUMAN RESOURCES



b. A resolution to increase Purchase Order No. 551611 (UNUM) by $120,000.00 to cover employee Group Life Insurance and Supplemental Life premiums through Fiscal Year 2021, for a total purchase order not to exceed $698,000.00.



POLICE



c. A resolution authorizing the Police Chief to accept $89,107.00 from the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs for the 2020 JAG Grant.



IX. Purchases.



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Other Business. (Listed Below:)



? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2018-406-01, $30 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System



? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2020-440, $15 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System



XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XIII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)

2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to retroactively enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen and pay for COVID-19 related shelter expenses from April, 2020, in the amount of $38,445.26, which is reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.



FINANCE



c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, incident period January 20, 2020, to current, declared on April 2, 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic (DR-4514-TN) for approved reimbursements.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to amend the annual end date of May 14, 2021, to match the software-year end date of September 30, 2021, of an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with POS and reservation software.



e. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee American Water Company through June 30, 2021, for disconnection fees resulting from delinquent sewer charges, for a total amount not to exceed $75,000.00.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.