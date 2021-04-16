 Saturday, April 17, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, April 16, 2021

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Election of Officers of the City Council (Charter 8.3).

VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 600 block of West View Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

b. 2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)

c. 2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
                       
d. 2021-0027 Keither Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2203 Milne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

e. 2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

f. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

VII. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VIII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $40,000.00 per house, for a total amount up to $120,000.00 in HOME program funding to Habitat for Humanity, to assist with the new construction of three (3) affordable homeowner units, located at the following addresses: 239 Canary Circle, 305 West 37th Street, and 3410 Kirkland Avenue. (District 7)

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution to increase Purchase Order No. 551611 (UNUM) by $120,000.00 to cover employee Group Life Insurance and Supplemental Life premiums through Fiscal Year 2021, for a total purchase order not to exceed $698,000.00.

POLICE

c. A resolution authorizing the Police Chief to accept $89,107.00 from the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs for the 2020 JAG Grant.
                               
IX. Purchases.

X. Committee Reports.

XI. Other Business. (Listed Below:)

? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2018-406-01, $30 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System

? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2020-440, $15 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System

XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XIII. Adjournment.
     
TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)
2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
                      
7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to retroactively enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen and pay for COVID-19 related shelter expenses from April, 2020, in the amount of $38,445.26, which is reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.

FINANCE

c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, incident period January 20, 2020, to current, declared on April 2, 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic (DR-4514-TN) for approved reimbursements.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to amend the annual end date of May 14, 2021, to match the software-year end date of September 30, 2021, of an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with POS and reservation software.

e. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee American Water Company through June 30, 2021, for disconnection fees resulting from delinquent sewer charges, for a total amount not to exceed $75,000.00.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 16, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE 3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ORDER ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of my favorite people told me he just enrolled in a yoga class. This guy is 70-plus in years and he’s gonna’ put his no-no-Speedo body into the sleek world of spandex and lycra. So, I asked Hercules what happened to cause him to walk out the first day. “We did some deep knee bends and “it sounded like a goat eating a tin can filled with fresh stalks of celery.” Works for me! ... (click for more)

Sports

Bement To McGrath Combo Unstoppable In 3-0 Rout

Once the ball is in the air, there’s no telling what will happen on the pitch. In the 73rd minute, Chattanooga FC held to a very uncomfortable 1-0 lead. New Amsterdam had spent the last 20 minutes dominating possession, with CFC on their heels the entire time. The home team finally got something going on the left wing, and Chattanooga’s wingback James Kasak crossed the ball into ... (click for more)

AT&T Field To Be Totally Cashless In 2021

AT&T Field is joining a growing number of ballparks that are going entirely cashless when the Minor League Baseball season opens on May 4th, the Chattanooga Lookouts announced today. “Going cashless is going to make for faster, safer and more secure transactions. This is about looking after both our fans and our employees,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo . “We’re going ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors