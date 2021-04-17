Police Blotter: Man Gets Wallet Back But Told Not To Return; Females Caught Stealing Return Items To Shelves

A man told police he had stayed at a friend's house and left his phone charger and wallet. He had been trying to get in touch with his friend all day, but she was not replying. The officer and man went to the residence on St. Elmo Avenue. The woman was not happy they were there, but the man was happy to get his wallet back. She made it clear that she did not want him back at her apartment.

* * *

Police were called to Access Pharmacy at 4062 Hixson Pike where the manager had asked a man to leave. The man was trying to pick up a prescription for his grandfather.

* * *

Police were called to 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a woman told police two females were concealing items. Once these women saw police enter the store they placed all concealed items back on the shelves. The woman did not want to press any charges, but just wanted them to leave. Police identified the suspects and told them they were banned from the property and could be arrested for criminal trespassing if they came back.

* * *

A Motel 6 security guard at 5505 Brainerd Road was trying to get a person to leave. When police arrived the man fled on foot. The security guard said the man was evicted and that he was last seen running towards Brainerd Road wearing boots and underwear. He was not found.

* * *

A construction site manager at 3710 Youngstown Road said overnight there was damage to a skid steer and excavator. The suspects also managed to drive the excavator and rammed the digger into a storage container. The unknown suspects did not steal anything but vandalized the equipment. Due to the humid and rainy weather, police were unable to pull any prints.

* * *

A man on Knoll Creek Circle told police someone broke into his 2008 Ford F150 pickup and stole his Glock 17, his Swiss Gear backpack and its contents. He said his truck was locked but found no damage. The man told police he believes the thief used a slim jim to gain entry. He said that he will have to search for the serial number for his Glock and call back once he locates it. He later found the number and called police back with it.

* * *

A woman on Kippy Drive told police she received a phone call from a man who said his name was "Craig Brown" and said he was with the "Social Security Admin". Then he said, "Our records show you owe back taxes" and he wanted some information from her. She hung up since she knew this was possibly going to be a scam attempt. She said this happened just now and she hasn’t talked to him since. She said she has had these types of calls before. There is no way to know if the name the suspect gave is real or not.

* * *

The property owner of the Spaces on Main at 1307 E Main St. told police a woman had been loitering on the property for a number of days and tenants were complaining about it. She asked police to remove the woman. Police told the woman she had one hour to leave, and she agreed. The woman believed she owned the property. She left without incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a woman talking to a dumpster behind the business at 4749 Highway 58. When police arrived they found a woman looking at the dumpster. She appeared to be coming down from an unknown intoxication and said that she was waiting for the bus. She denied needing medical attention and said that she was not going through a crisis and was not suicidal. The officer escorted her to the bus stop without incident.

* * *

A woman said she parked her vehicle at 300 High St. two days ago. When she got home she noticed damage to her front bumper and is unsure what happened to her vehicle.

* * *



A man at 1920 Northpoint Blvd. told police that his 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup was parked behind the building at Owen Cyclery and that someone cut out the catalytic converter. He said there was other damage to the truck near the catalytic converter and the total repair estimate is $2,411.

* * *

A woman told police that someone stole her purse out of her office at a building at 5600 Brainerd Road. She said only staff has access to the office area and she suspects a co-worker could have committed the theft. She said the purse had in it $700, her gold wedding ring, her debit card, numerous licenses, along with other miscellaneous items. She said the debit card was used at a Murphy USA. She is going to try to have security at Eastgate Mall review camera footage for possible suspects.

* * *

A man at Renezet Drive told police that he got home from work after midnight and went to bed. At 1 p.m. he went back to his vehicle and realized that the key fob was not fitting into the ignition. He said the car also does not start and the key fob does not work any more. He told police his vehicle was locked. The officer observed that the driver side window was damaged, as well as the ignition.

* * *

A woman at 200 Browns Ferry Road told police a young looking man came into the gas station asking to buy cigarettes. After she refused the sale, due to him not having an ID, the man started to leave. She told the man he looked too young. He then cursed her out and, after being told to leave the store multiple times, the man yelled, "Do you want a bullet in the face?" Police got a picture of the man and sent it to all Chattanooga officers in an attempt to identify him.

* * *.

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she and her daughter are having an ongoing personal issue with the daughter's neighbor. The officer spoke with the neighbor who confirmed the same thing. After speaking with all parties involved, everyone agreed to cease the personal issue and stop having any communications with each other.

* * *

Officers responded to a warrant service at a house on Hughes Avenue, during the course of which a stolen Kel-Tec rifle was recovered inside the residence.

* * *

A woman staying at the Super 8 Motel at 8934 Lee Hwy. told police someone carved a cuss word on the right side rear fender of her 2016 Chevy Camero. She said that she suspects her ex-boyfriend of doing this but did not see him do it. She said she is having the manager of the motel check the security videos to see if the security cameras picked up this incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police they found a gun in a ditch at a residence on Rocky Trail. Police found that it was a BB gun/air gun.

* * *

A woman at a residence on Gunbarrel Road told police that while her vehicle was parked it was damaged. The officer observed the damage on the front passenger side of her vehicle. There were no witnesses.