Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 713 New Cases
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,214.
There are 713 new cases, as that total reaches 868,865 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,466, which is an increase of 63 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,537 cases, up 8; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,211 cases; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,193 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,377 cases, up 8; 79 deaths; 277 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,747 cases, up 6; 226 deaths; 737 hospitalizations, up 1