PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

April 19, 2021
(click for more)
Another arrest has been made in connection with a fight in the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 12.
Martemius Deon Smith, 22, of 1905 S. Beech St., is charged with aggravated ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight.
When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall ... (click for more)
Most of you will know that on April 13 our Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration issued joint orders to “pause” distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine because immunizations of the drug were believed to cause blood clots in some women. What you may not know it that “some women” really equaled a total of six women. I am not a physician who ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)
Here are three things from a Tennessee sporting Saturday that caught my eye. Each one held my attention long enough to be thought-provoking:
Someone to cheer for: Evan Russell said the sound of Tennessee’s fans helped him when he strode to the plate. He thanked them in dramatic fashion.
The Vols’ left-fielder hit three homers against Vanderbilt. His eighth-inning grand ... (click for more)