Woman, 20, Shot And Killed At 6th Avenue; David Robinson, 20, Charged With Criminal Homicide

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chattanooga just after midnight.

David Robinson, 20, was arrested in the incident at 12:03 a.m. in the 2500 block of 6th Ave.

Upon arrival officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering medical aid, called for EMS and subsequently secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and that suspect was later located and detained.

Robinson was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of felony reckless endangerment. He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.