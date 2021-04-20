Mother And 6 Children Displaced After House Fire On North Hawthorne Street

A mother and her six children were displaced after a fire in their home on Tuesday night.

At midnight, Engine 4 followed by Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Squad 1 and Quint 10 were dispatched to 1100 North Hawthorne Street on a reported residential fire. At 12:04 a.m., Engine 4 arrived and established command. They found a single-story wood frame residential structure with heavy black smoke coming from the front door as well as heavy flames coming from the windows.

Firefighters were notified upon arrival that every occupant had excited the structure and they were unharmed.



A team made the initial entry for a search and attack of the fire. After the fire was under control at 12:14 a.m., another attack team came in as a relief for fire suppression and extinguished the fire at 12:20 a.m. Once the fire was out, other crews made entry for overhaul and salvage operations.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. The mother and her six children are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.