Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 
3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072040 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON 
9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BROOKS, ANTHONY CORBAN 
1224 GEDYLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37499 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY 
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, ERIC SAWYER 
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 38382 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING FELONY
---
DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY 
7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY RD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEBORD, BETSY 
206 WEST EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
DILLARD, DEMARQUIS ALEXANDER 
1400 N CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH 
605 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPERA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
FUGATE, MICKEY DANIEL 
2326 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
GRAYSON, ADRIAN T 
3216 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374061838 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HARTSFORD, TITUS HARRISON 
1530 BARLEY LANE AUBREN, 36830 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE 
1913 JULIAN RIDGE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES 
807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
JOHNSON, KYLE 
627 COLEMAN CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY 
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
LUMPKIN, LISA MICHELLE 
4623 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE 
5826 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212958 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTINEZ ARELLANO, ADAM 
7511 JOHN HENRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURRAY, KASEY D 
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN 
4511 DELASHMET RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PAYNE, JOSHUA 
5436 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA 
126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (COCAINE)
---
PRICE, JADEN MALIK 
234 BOWMM RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
REED, OCTAVIA YVONNE 
1601ARRLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH 
281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHIRLEY, KAILEY DAWN 
1170 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
TAYLOR, MARLEY CAMILLE 
1830 FANT DR APT P95 FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON 
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY 
5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD APT 405 EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD 
305 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)











Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072040 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON 9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON






















