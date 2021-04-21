Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072040

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON

9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

BROOKS, ANTHONY CORBAN

1224 GEDYLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37499

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY

3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, ERIC SAWYER

111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 38382

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING FELONY

---

DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY

7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

1024 COUNTY RD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DEBORD, BETSY

206 WEST EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

---

DILLARD, DEMARQUIS ALEXANDER

1400 N CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH

605 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPERA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

FUGATE, MICKEY DANIEL

2326 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

GRAYSON, ADRIAN T

3216 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374061838

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARTSFORD, TITUS HARRISON

1530 BARLEY LANE AUBREN, 36830

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE

1913 JULIAN RIDGE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES

807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

---

JOHNSON, KYLE

627 COLEMAN CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LOWE, ASHLEY KAY

6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

---

LUMPKIN, LISA MICHELLE

4623 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE

5826 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212958

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MARTINEZ ARELLANO, ADAM

7511 JOHN HENRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MURRAY, KASEY D

NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN

4511 DELASHMET RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

PAYNE, JOSHUA

5436 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA

126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (COCAINE)

---

PRICE, JADEN MALIK

234 BOWMM RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

REED, OCTAVIA YVONNE

1601ARRLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH

281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SHIRLEY, KAILEY DAWN

1170 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

---

TAYLOR, MARLEY CAMILLE

1830 FANT DR APT P95 FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON

1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY

5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON

728 FRAWLEY ROAD APT 405 EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD

305 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)





