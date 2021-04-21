Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072040
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON
9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BROOKS, ANTHONY CORBAN
1224 GEDYLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37499
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, ERIC SAWYER
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 38382
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING FELONY
---
DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY
7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY RD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEBORD, BETSY
206 WEST EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
DILLARD, DEMARQUIS ALEXANDER
1400 N CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH
605 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPERA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
FUGATE, MICKEY DANIEL
2326 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
3216 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374061838
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HARTSFORD, TITUS HARRISON
1530 BARLEY LANE AUBREN, 36830
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
1913 JULIAN RIDGE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES
807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
JOHNSON, KYLE
627 COLEMAN CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
LUMPKIN, LISA MICHELLE
4623 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE
5826 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212958
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTINEZ ARELLANO, ADAM
7511 JOHN HENRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURRAY, KASEY D
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
4511 DELASHMET RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PAYNE, JOSHUA
5436 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA
126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (COCAINE)
---
PRICE, JADEN MALIK
234 BOWMM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
REED, OCTAVIA YVONNE
1601ARRLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHIRLEY, KAILEY DAWN
1170 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
TAYLOR, MARLEY CAMILLE
1830 FANT DR APT P95 FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY
5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
728 FRAWLEY ROAD APT 405 EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD
305 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)