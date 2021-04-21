Health Department Announces 4,500 Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 4,500 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

First or Second Dose Appointments:

May 14-18 at Tennessee Riverpark

How to Schedule an Appointment:

People age 16 years and older who wish to schedule a first or second dose appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can make an appointment over the phone:

423-209-5398 Appointment line:

423-209-5384 Spanish appointment line:

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

Instant Appointments:

In addition to making an appointment, people without an appointment may drive up to one of the Health Department’s vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and receive an instant appointment if slots are available.

Additional Resources:

423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available. The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotlineis available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.

For general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page

To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN

Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 423-209-8383

Appointment Call Center: 423-209-5398

Spanish Appointment Call Center: 423-209-5384