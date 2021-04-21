 Wednesday, April 21, 2021 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces 4,500 Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 4,500 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

First or Second Dose Appointments:

  • May 14-18 at Tennessee Riverpark

How to Schedule an Appointment:

People age 16 years and older who wish to schedule a first or second dose appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can make an appointment over the phone:

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

Instant Appointments:

In addition to making an appointment, people without an appointment may drive up to one of the Health Department’s vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and receive an instant appointment if slots are available.

Additional Resources:

  • The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.
  • For general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.
  • To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 423-209-8383

Appointment Call Center: 423-209-5398

Spanish Appointment Call Center: 423-209-5384


April 21, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/21/21

April 21, 2021

Red Bank Commission Addresses Rezoning Issues

April 21, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Red Bank is seeing an increase of people moving into the city and property owners are wanting to build housing to accommodate them. This often needs a zoning change for putting more homes closer together such as townhomes and zero lot line houses.



Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Was It A Fair Trial?

My short answer? I don’t see how a guilty verdict against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin could have possibly been fair. At five o’clock on Tuesday, at least six major networks were live (with no ads to interfere) as the majority of the greatest nation in the world was spellbound over the forthcoming verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s death of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after


