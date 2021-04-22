Fleischmann Ends First Quarter With Over $2 Million Cash On Hand

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced ending the first quarter filing period of 2021 with a total of $2,014,264.95 cash on hand.

"The latest fundraising totals clearly show that Congressman Fleischmann’s campaign is continuing to gain momentum in the Third Congressional District,” said campaign spokesman Dalton Temple.

"Leaders in Tennessee and our community continue to support our congressman because he is fighting to protect the America First agenda by stopping Democrats from implementing their socialist agenda, including the Green New Deal, expanding the Supreme Court, defunding the police, and government-run health care. Our campaign will continue to work to bring conservative leadership to the 3rd District of Tennessee.”

Congressman Fleischmann is the representative for Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District.





