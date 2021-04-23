 Friday, April 23, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, April 23, 2021

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Special Presentations.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)
2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
                     
VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to retroactively enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen and pay for COVID-19 related shelter expenses from April, 2020, in the amount of $38,445.26, which is reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.

FINANCE

c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, declared on April 2, 2020 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic (DR-4514-TN). (Revised)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to amend the annual end date of May 14, 2021, to match the software-year end date of September 30, 2021, of an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with POS and reservation software.

e. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee American Water Company through June 30, 2021, for disconnection fees resulting from delinquent sewer charges, for a total amount not to exceed $75,000.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Listed Below:)

? IDB Appointments

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
                        
TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works

a. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (Deferred from 04-20-2021)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation

a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Deferred from 04-06-2021)
                  
7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into a Second Amendment to Resolution No. 30331, known as the Collaboration Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, as the Fiscal Agent for the Ed Johnson Committee, to commission an artist to design, fabricate, and install a sculptural artwork, known as the Ed Johnson Memorial at Walnut Plaza, to reduce the funds the Community Foundation owes to the City by $27,305.00, for a revised total amount of $262,790.00.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Yerbey Concrete Construction, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-003-201 for construction services associated with the 613 Broad Street Sidewalk Repair, in the amount of $83,264.00, with a contingency amount of $8,326.40, for a total amount of $91,590.40. (District 7)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


DPH Will Resume J&J Vaccinations In Georgia

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. However, there is no timeline yet ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 66 New Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 or older. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,663, which is 97 percent, and there are 698 active cases. ... (click for more)

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Softball Mocs Host Furman In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program looks to build off its midweek upset win over Auburn with a crucial three-game Southern Conference series against Furman on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville S.C. Originally a doubleheader, Saturday will be a single game beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather. Sunday’s series finale doubleheader kicks off at 1:00 ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)


