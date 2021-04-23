Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentations.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to retroactively enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen and pay for COVID-19 related shelter expenses from April, 2020, in the amount of $38,445.26, which is reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, declared on April 2, 2020 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic (DR-4514-TN). (Revised)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to amend the annual end date of May 14, 2021, to match the software-year end date of September 30, 2021, of an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with POS and reservation software.e. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee American Water Company through June 30, 2021, for disconnection fees resulting from delinquent sewer charges, for a total amount not to exceed $75,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Listed Below:)? IDB AppointmentsXI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (Deferred from 04-20-2021)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportationa. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Deferred from 04-06-2021)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into a Second Amendment to Resolution No. 30331, known as the Collaboration Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, as the Fiscal Agent for the Ed Johnson Committee, to commission an artist to design, fabricate, and install a sculptural artwork, known as the Ed Johnson Memorial at Walnut Plaza, to reduce the funds the Community Foundation owes to the City by $27,305.00, for a revised total amount of $262,790.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Yerbey Concrete Construction, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-003-201 for construction services associated with the 613 Broad Street Sidewalk Repair, in the amount of $83,264.00, with a contingency amount of $8,326.40, for a total amount of $91,590.40. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.