 Sunday, April 25, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 24, Shot On Honest Street Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, April 25, 2021
A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man.
 
At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired call in the area of 115 Honest St.
 
Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate anyone involved. However, a short time later they were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers then secured the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The victim said he was in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect when that suspect produced a firearm and shot him.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

April 25, 2021

Man, 24, Shot On Honest Street Early Sunday Morning

April 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 24, 2021

Georgia Has 47 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases


A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man. At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY 1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County (PTR) POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,382. There are 1,127 new cases, as that total reaches 874,754 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 24, Shot On Honest Street Early Sunday Morning

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man. At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired call in the area of 115 Honest St. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate anyone involved. However, a short time later they were notified by dispatch that a man had ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY 1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County (PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BEELER, AMANDA RAE 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

An “operator error” has been successful in turning this week’s Saturday Funnies into the Sunday Funnies. Like a wise man once said, “There’s always a reason for a delay in life, and these delays aren’t always bad. There’s times the Lord is rearranging your life, or even your endeavor, so when the time comes you’re best suited, and prepared to enjoy what you’ve accomplished.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)

Heupel's Uptempo Game In Full Display At Orange & White

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel 's fast, up-tempo offense was on full display Saturday as Orange captured an action-filled 42-37 victory over White at the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game in Neyland Stadium. Offensively, 821 yards and 39 first downs were generated on 99 total plays during the contest. A total of 573 yards came through the air, with 79 points ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors