Man, 24, Shot On Honest Street Early Sunday Morning

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man.

At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired call in the area of 115 Honest St.

Officers then secured the scene. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate anyone involved. However, a short time later they were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.Officers then secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim said he was in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect when that suspect produced a firearm and shot him.