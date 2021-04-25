Man, 24, Shot On Honest Street Early Sunday Morning

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man.
At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired call in the area of 115 Honest St.
Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate anyone involved. However, a short time later they were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers then secured the scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
The victim said he was in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect when that suspect produced a firearm and shot him.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.