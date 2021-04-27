 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Jens Christensen
Jens Christensen

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named president and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler who retired last month.

Officials said Mr. Christensen is well-known throughout the community for his leadership at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.  He was employed by the Community Kitchen just under 17 years, and served as its leader for the last seven years. His love for those experiencing poverty led him to his new position at Habitat, it was stated.

“There are tremendous opportunities in Chattanooga for affordable housing,” said Mr.

Christensen.  “Habitat changed the focus on poverty to establish home ownership, which in turn, changes the future of the family for generations.  The mission of helping people as they establish a sustainable future is something that excites me about the work done by Habitat.”

He said his first priority is getting to know staff and volunteers who are the backbone for the organization.

Mr. Christensen said, “Habitat’s strength is definitely the people who like me, enjoy building things. Whether it’s a house, a project or a family, Habitat provides partnerships to assist those seeking stability in their lives and that’s an incredible opportunity. Spending the last two decades working with those experiencing homelessness allows him to see the ‘other side of the coin’ in assisting individuals toward homeownership."  

As he leaves the Community Kitchen, board chair Mary Jayne Allen praised Mr. Christensen’s efforts and looks forward to potential partnerships between the two organizations. “Jens understands the homeless community and was able to navigate keeping our doors open to serve our clients during the pandemic.  He also has a broad view of partnering with other agencies in meeting those needs and we’re optimistic that his new position will allow us to explore shared opportunities.”

Habitat board chair Marcus Jones said, “We are fortunate to have Jens as our new president and CEO. His professional experiences make him uniquely qualified to lead Habitat; however, it his commitment to Chattanooga’s impoverished community to build sustainable lives that encourages us.  We look forward to his service.”

Mr. Christensen is a member of the Rotary Club of Chattanooga and serves on the boards of the Metropolitan YMCA, H*Art Gallery and the Chattanooga Interagency Council on Homelessness.  He is a past board member of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults as well as the Homeless Coalition.  He received his undergraduate degree from Guilford College and his MBA from Georgia Southern.  Jens and his wife Christy are parents to a six-month-old and Jens is also dad to two older children.

 


