Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, April 30, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARMSTRONG, AUDREY E 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRADEN, ASHLEE M 
3074 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 373118244 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROWN, ALEXIS ANN NICCO 
3011 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
BROWN, JOHNNY 
3321 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY 
4124 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO 
5821 PATRICK PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY 
711 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COSACCHI, LISA L 
4 INDIGO RUN DR , 29926 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISOBEDIENCE; ORDERS OR REGULATIONS
---
DAGNAN, GERALD SHANE 
158 SHERRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE (CATOO
---
DAVIS, JONATHAN MICHAEL 
7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DODD, ERIC LANCE 
1894 OLD LAFAYETTE RD ROCK SPRING, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ELSAYED MOHAMED, LAURA IRENE 
46 MAPLEWOOD APT.

D1 SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON 
6050 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 373635514 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
FERGUSON, MYRA MASHAE 
174 EDSEL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FLEMISTER, KABRISHA DESHAYE 
RIDGE CRUST , 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FRANK, HEATHER DAWN 
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE 
958 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI-2ND OFFENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE 
4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 373029516 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KENNEDY, KAREN A 
114 NIGHT SHADE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ARSON
---
LEWIS, KAITLYN VICTORIA 
HOMELESS , 38361 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
418 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS BURNING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCLINTOCK, EDNA M 
2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON 
2616 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
3401 CAMBELL STREET APT 123 CHATTA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NASH, PATRICK D 
912 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PADGETT, KEVIN R 
2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PANKEY, GREGORY ALLEN 
314 HICKORY STREET DAYTON, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SCOTT, ROSE V 
6860 BEULAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124049 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SCOTT, TERRY LEE 
1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD 
900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL DRUG PA
---
SMITH, BRANDON M 
1710 UNION AVE Chattanooga, 374043527 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, KRAIG ALLEN 
3962 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637073 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, DEDRICK L 
1116 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, ROBERT EUGENE 
10113 RUNYAN HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, ANNIKA KAMARI 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE 
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE Chattanooga, 374061245 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)


