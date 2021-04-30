Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARMSTRONG, AUDREY E

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BRADEN, ASHLEE M

3074 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 373118244

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BROWN, ALEXIS ANN NICCO

3011 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BROWN, JOHNNY

3321 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY

4124 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO

5821 PATRICK PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY

711 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COSACCHI, LISA L

4 INDIGO RUN DR , 29926

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISOBEDIENCE; ORDERS OR REGULATIONS

---

DAGNAN, GERALD SHANE

158 SHERRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE (CATOO

---

DAVIS, JONATHAN MICHAEL

7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DODD, ERIC LANCE

1894 OLD LAFAYETTE RD ROCK SPRING, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

ELSAYED MOHAMED, LAURA IRENE

46 MAPLEWOOD APT.

D1 SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON6050 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 373635514Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---FERGUSON, MYRA MASHAE174 EDSEL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FLEMISTER, KABRISHA DESHAYERIDGE CRUST , 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FRANK, HEATHER DAWN4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE958 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI-2ND OFFENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 373029516Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KENNEDY, KAREN A114 NIGHT SHADE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaARSON---LEWIS, KAITLYN VICTORIAHOMELESS , 38361Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MADRY, JEQUALA LASHAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071315Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MANN, KRISTY LYNN418 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS BURNINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCCLINTOCK, EDNA M2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON2616 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON3401 CAMBELL STREET APT 123 CHATTA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---NASH, PATRICK D912 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PADGETT, KEVIN R2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PANKEY, GREGORY ALLEN314 HICKORY STREET DAYTON, 00000Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEUNSIGNED REGISTRATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---SCOTT, ROSE V6860 BEULAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124049Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL DRUG PA---SMITH, BRANDON M1710 UNION AVE Chattanooga, 374043527Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, KRAIG ALLEN3962 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637073Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMAS, DEDRICK L1116 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, ROBERT EUGENE10113 RUNYAN HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, ANNIKA KAMARIHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE Chattanooga, 374061245Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)