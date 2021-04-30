 Saturday, May 1, 2021 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Mayor Tim Kelly Updates Executive Order On COVID-19 Restrictions And Guidelines

Friday, April 30, 2021

With the expiration of state and county pandemic restrictions, Mayor Tim Kelly issued an updated executive order on Friday to modify the city’s guidance on COVID-19 precautions and procedures.

The order was updated to remove language stemming from orders by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger that are no longer in effect, while underscoring city rules and guidelines that will remain in place.

-      Removed language affecting McKamey Animal Center’s services

-      City senior centers shall continue to remain closed

-      Removed language in section 1 requiring social distancing and mask usage in non-city buildings and when outdoors.

-      Residents are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines in public and private spaces, including social distancing and mask usage.

-      Face masks will still be required in all city buildings

-      Social distancing guidelines in section 5 covering outdoor events remain in effect

Additionally, the Chattanooga Public Library, in observance of CDC guidelines, will allow residents to browse the stacks beginning on May 3. Existing services such as curbside pickup, digital programming, computer access, as well as passport and notary services will remain available, except at Avondale. To maintain the ongoing safety of both library users and staff, seating and in-person programming will remain unavailable until a later date. As with all city buildings, a face covering is required for entry.

The city will continue to update its pandemic guidance weekly in future executive orders in line with both CDC safety measures as well as local vaccination and infection rates.

The Hamilton County Health Department is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination hours at the Tennessee Riverpark from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends beginning on May 4. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 16 years of age and older is invited to participate.

Click here to read the order.


Opinion

The Loss Of Thinking Inductively

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May

“Hooray, hooray, for the First of May …skinny-dippin’ begins today!” That’s a note the late and great Sports Editor Emeritus Freddie Russell of the old Nashville Banner would send to me during the last 20 or so years of his life, and while the “sin” would change from year to year, the laughter the thoughtful note would evoke was always new and ever genuine. As I sit in ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Country Club Set To Host 2021 NCAA D2 Women's South Regional

For the second time in three years Lee University has been selected by the NCAA Division II Championships Committee to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's South Regional. The competition will take place Monday-Wednesday, May 3-5, 2021, and will once again take place at the beautiful Cleveland Country Club. The nation's top women's golf programs will descend on the City ... (click for more)

Dalton's McGrew SSAC Women's Golf Coach Of The Year

The SSAC released the year-end 2020-21 women's golf award winners Thursday, highlighted by William Carey's Nichakorn Prapsripoom being named Player of the Year and Jim McGrew being named Coach of the Year for the third time. Prapsripoom is ranked second in the Golfstat Head-to-Head Rankings and won the 2021 Individual SSAC Championship. Rijos is a five-time first-team selection, ... (click for more)


