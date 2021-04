Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVE LYNN

102 MARGARETALANE EASTRIDGE, 374122222

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AZIZ, MICHAEL NADER

3635 CROPLEY AVE SAN JOSE,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

8918 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

2827 S RUTHERFORD BLD MURFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



BROWN, TODD ROBERT

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT M96 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BURTON, DANIEL LEE

8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)



DANIELS, REGINALD

639 WEST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

2109 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



DAVIS, DARRYL ANTHONY

554 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DIXON, KELLY L

1331 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DODDS, ERIC C

1200 TALLEY RD CHATANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD

8321 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ESCOBAR, NERY MAUCELIO

1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE



FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONFREEMAN, KEVIN2408 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIFRIDDELL, EDWARD DEWITT11714 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSGEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE808 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)ASSAULTGLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2416 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRANT, KASHAYLA103 LYTLE ROAD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTUNDERAGE DRINKINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIRELAND, DECLAN W8512 CREEK STONE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, ASHANTI L1226 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, DESTINY NICHOLE209 HICKORY ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTUNDERAGE DRINKINGJONES, BRADLEY AARON572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 307368627Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKRAUSE, AMANDA MAY219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)MORETTI, ANGELA DARLENE178 BILL HOWARD RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, KEELY SHAQUILLE2612 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROBINSON, GRADY LUTHER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSROUNDTREE, NANCY ELAINE4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/SANDERS, ARIL AALIYAH LABETTE701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED RIOTCHILD NEGLECTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, ALDONTA ARSA701 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033110Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTAMEY, DANNY LEE250 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435080Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)STEELE, ALEXIS121 CLEVELAND ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTUNDERAGE DRINKINGSWARTZ, MICHAELA R2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASWEARINGEN, JOHN B1206 COFFELT ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWESTFALL, KELSI ELIZABETH7725 ASPEN LODGEWAY APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONWILSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER101 CLARA LN ANDERSON, 29624Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)