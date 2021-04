Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, WILLIAM DONIVON

1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BISHOP, WINDIE L

5129 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BONNER, SONATA

3514 SHEREE TRL STONE MOUNTAIN, 30087

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN

1903 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071739

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS

818 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM

NO ADDRESS , 329353913

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALEEVADING ARREST---CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY3202 PRODENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DAVIS, BRITTANY AUTUMNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPE---ESCALANTE-PEREZ, JUANAge at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HINTON, MARVIN A6603 HILLBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---IREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---JACKSON, AISHA JESHON2104 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---KING, KRISTIAN TYLER10268 PLEASANT VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT578 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LONGPHRE, CAROLYN IRENE5011 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOG AT LARGE---MONTGOMERY, COURTNEY ALEXIS1171 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID2288 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PIMENTEL, JOSHUA D1631 COLONIAL SHORES HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---WALKER, DONALD ALBERT25640 RD 180 VISALIA, 93392Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON1942 RANSOM DR MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)