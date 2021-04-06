Woman Burned When Fire Breaks Out On Side Of Lookout Mountain

A woman suffered burns when fire broke out at a home on the side of Lookout Mountain early Tuesday morning.

The fire also provided logistical challenges for the Chattanooga Fire Department to get water to the scene.

At 2:19 a.m., companies responded to a home in the 500 block of Lower Cravens Terrace and found a working fire.

The residence is on a steep hill off Scenic Highway.

Firefighting operations were complicated because the nearest hydrant is 3,000 feet away so water had to be shuttled in with tankers. Also, the driveway is too narrow for any fire trucks to fit so crews had to walk hose and other equipment to the scene.

All of the residents got out of the burning structure. One person received burns on her hand as she as trying to move her car which was also on fire. She was checked out by EMS and taken by personal vehicle to the hospital.

Ladder 1, Quint 14, Quint 1, Quint 3, Squad 20, Tanker 3, Tanker 8, Tanker 17, Tanker 22, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Green Shift) responded. Tankers from Waldens Ridge, Tri-Com and Highway 58 also responded to assist the CFD. The cause of the fire will be under investigation. The home is a total loss.