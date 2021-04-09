 Friday, April 9, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former Tennessee Temple Dorm Apparently Is New Home For Unattended Migrant Children

Friday, April 9, 2021
A former Tennessee Temple dorm is apparently being converted as a new home for unattended migrant children.

Brandon Lewis said he visited the site at 1914 Vance Ave. for his new Tennessee Conservative newspaper and asked an official "Are there migrant children inside?" He said he was referred to a federal government office.

Mr. Lewis said he believes the former Demoss Hall "is holding unattended migrant children from President Biden's border crisis."

He said black tarps have been draped over fences around the former dorm.

Mr. Lewis said a neighbor told him that adolescent children have been arriving in  vans 6-10 at a time. He said he believes as many as 140 children may be inside.

The Baptiste Group is advertising for a host of positions at the site. All must be bilingual.

Posts include:

Licensed clinical professional counselor who "screens for human trafficking concerns" $29-$30 an hour

Licensed master social worker who also "screens for human trafficking concerns $29-$30 an hour

Lead clinician who screens for trauma and abuse including sexual abuse and human trafficking concerns, screens for harm to self or others $65,000 per year

Lead case manager $62,000 a year

Bilingual transporter $31,000 a year

There are also security guards, custodians, case managers, mental health clinicians, youth care workers, maintenance personnel, case aides and bilingual teachers.

The Baptiste Group says a part of its mission is "to provide humanitarian services to children in a nurturing environment."



April 9, 2021

Haynes Says Home Values In East Ridge Up 35%

April 9, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

April 9, 2021

Fire Damages Grease Monkey On Shallowford Road Friday Afternoon


Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire Friday afternoon at Grease Monkey Diesel & Auto Performance Repairs, at 4101 Shallowford Road. Around 2 p.m., the owner noticed ... (click for more)



Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. President: ‘Sit Down!’

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

Sports

Future Pans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Former Mocs' All-American Corey Levin Signs With New York Jets

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Corey Levin signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets this week. Levin was a two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award during his career from 2013-16. Levin graduated with a degree in Health & Human Performance from UTC in December 2016 and was a sixth-round selection (217th ... (click for more)


