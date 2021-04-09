Former Tennessee Temple Dorm Apparently Is New Home For Unattended Migrant Children

A former Tennessee Temple dorm is apparently being converted as a new home for unattended migrant children.





Brandon Lewis said he visited the site at 1914 Vance Ave. for his new Tennessee Conservative newspaper and asked an official "Are there migrant children inside?" He said he was referred to a federal government office.





Mr. Lewis said he believes the former Demoss Hall "is holding unattended migrant children from President Biden's border crisis."





He said black tarps have been draped over fences around the former dorm.





Mr. Lewis said a neighbor told him that adolescent children have been arriving in vans 6-10 at a time. He said he believes as many as 140 children may be inside.





The Baptiste Group is advertising for a host of positions at the site. All must be bilingual.





Posts include:





Licensed clinical professional counselor who "screens for human trafficking concerns" $29-$30 an hour





Licensed master social worker who also "screens for human trafficking concerns $29-$30 an hour





Lead clinician who screens for trauma and abuse including sexual abuse and human trafficking concerns, screens for harm to self or others $65,000 per year





Lead case manager $62,000 a year





Bilingual transporter $31,000 a year





There are also security guards, custodians, case managers, mental health clinicians, youth care workers, maintenance personnel, case aides and bilingual teachers.

The Baptiste Group says a part of its mission is "to provide humanitarian services to children in a nurturing environment."



