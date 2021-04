The body of a golden retriever was found on Friday, after her owner's car was stolen on Thursday morning at the corner of McCallie Avenue and Central Avenue.

Abby, the 15-year old dog, was in the car when her owner got out to take a picture of a "For Rent" sign.

A person took off in her car, and it has not been located. It is a blue 2007 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information should contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525.