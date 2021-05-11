 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

·      May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark

·       No appointment necessary

·       FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older

·       Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM

·       Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab:http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:

·      Appointment line: 423-209-5398

·       Spanish appointment line:  423-209-5384

Additional Resources:

·       COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383

·       For COVID-19 vaccine questions, including when to get your second dose, visit the FAQ page.

·       To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


May 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned. A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 21 More Deaths From Coronavirus; 757 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,722. There are 757 new cases, as that total reaches 887,443 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 62,324, which is an increase of 118 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,752 cases, up19; ... (click for more)

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My First Trip To "The Hank"

Okay, I know the home of the Atlanta Braves is Truist Park but for me that's hard to say. So, I'll just call it the "Hank" after the greatest Brave ever. (It should bear the name of Hank Aaron somewhere rather than the name of a huge financial institution but that's another topic for another day.) With that said, I have now seen Braves' games in all three of their official homes. ... (click for more)


