Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)



Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

· May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark



· No appointment necessary

· FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older

· Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM

· Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab:http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.



People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:



· Appointment line: 423-209-5398



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Additional Resources:



· COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383

· For COVID-19 vaccine questions, including when to get your second dose, visit the FAQ page.

· To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.