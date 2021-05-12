Medical Examiner's Office Seeks Help After Drug Overdoses Double, Number Of Traffic Accident Victims Rise

Chuck Hall of the Medical Examiner's Office said an additional forensic technical specialist is needed due to drug overdose deaths doubling between 2018 and 2020 and the number of traffic accident victims rising by over 20.

He said, "We had five traffic accident deaths in one day and four homicides in four days."

Mr. Hall said the current forensic technical specialist "works late in the evenings to keep up."

He said the specialist helps with autopsies and collects evidence and DNA among other duties.