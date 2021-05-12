 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Medical Examiner's Office Seeks Help After Drug Overdoses Double, Number Of Traffic Accident Victims Rise

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Chuck Hall of the Medical Examiner's Office said an additional forensic technical specialist is needed due to drug overdose deaths doubling between 2018 and 2020 and the number of traffic accident victims rising by over 20.

He said, "We had five traffic accident deaths in one day and four homicides in four days."

Mr. Hall said the current forensic technical specialist "works late in the evenings to keep up."

He said the specialist helps with autopsies and collects evidence and DNA among other duties.


4 Shot In 2 Different Incidents In Chattanooga On Wednesday Night

Anyone Want A 6-Story Jail In Downtown Chattanooga?

4 Shot In 2 Different Incidents In Chattanooga On Wednesday Night

Four people were shot in two different incidents in Chattanooga on Wednesday night. Three people were shot at a location on Gillespie Road in Brainerd. Another was shot in an incident on Birchwood Drive. There was no word on the condition of those shot. (click for more)

Anyone Want A 6-Story Jail In Downtown Chattanooga?

Is anyone in the market for a six-story jail in downtown Chattanooga? The jail that opened in 1976 on Walnut Street across from the County Courthouse will be emptied of prisoners as of June 1, and some 50 employees who remain should be gone by September or October. Sheriff Jim Hammond is shifting his jail operation entirely to the former Silverdale Workhouse. County Mayor ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: College Is Changing

Over the last few years, I have sensed America’s colleges are changing for the bad. Here is UTC with a reported 50 percent graduation rate and if you send a child to the University of Tennessee it’s being told that if he matriculates for six years, there is a totally unacceptable graduation rate of 60 percent, this where a diploma makes you “a Vol for life.” Far, far worse, American ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)

Mocs Add Lebanon's Porter To Women's basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of Lebanon's Addie Grace Porter to the 2021-22 roster. Porter helped her team to the TSSAA Final Four with a pull-up jumper against Bradley Central in the quarterfinal with three seconds remaining, capping off a stellar career with the Devilettes. In March, she led Lebanon to a 53-37 ... (click for more)


