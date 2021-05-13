 Thursday, May 13, 2021 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Parent Group Calls For Mask Mandate In Schools To End Now; Opponent Says Just Wait A Few Days

Thursday, May 13, 2021

A group carrying signs and shouting slogans told members of the County School Board on Thursday night they want a school mask mandate to end now.

Supt. Bryan Johnson earlier said on June 1 - a couple of weeks away - staff and students are not required to make masks to ward off the coronavirus.

A leader of the protest group said, "That's not good enough. It should be parents' choice starting today."

She said studies have shown that masks don't help prevent the virus spread, and she said wearing masks throughout the school day "causes mental stress" to students.

She said there were a hundred fellow protestors outside the board meeting room on Hickory Valley Road. 

At one point some of the protestors began banging on the door. Board Chairman Joe Wingate then got up to investigate.

Justin Wilkins took the other side, saying masks protect children from those who may come to school ill.

He said masks have allowed schools and businesses to stay open.

Mr. Wilkins asked, "Can we all not wait a few more days?"

 


May 13, 2021

Boyd Raises Issue Of Pinkston Raises To A Staff Member He Married And Hiring Her Brother; DA Says, "I Have Done Nothing Wrong"

May 13, 2021

Signal Mountain Adds Charges Related To Water Service; 2 Candidates Seek Administrative Hearing Officer Post

May 13, 2021

2 Men Arrested In Dalton In Connection With Shooting Death Of Jordan McDougle, 22, In 2020


County Commissioner Tim Boyd has questioned District Attorney Neal Pinkston on the issue of relatives in his office. He released an email he received that was critical of DA Pinkston giving ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Commission has approved an amendment to charges for special services from the town-owned water company. Fees established include a $50 charge, in addition to the cost of te ... (click for more)

Two men are in police custody to face felony murder charges connected to the December 2020 shooting death of Jordan McDougle, 22. On Dec. 24 , 2020, McDougle, a resident of Cartersville, was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Boyd Raises Issue Of Pinkston Raises To A Staff Member He Married And Hiring Her Brother; DA Says, "I Have Done Nothing Wrong"

County Commissioner Tim Boyd has questioned District Attorney Neal Pinkston on the issue of relatives in his office. He released an email he received that was critical of DA Pinkston giving allegedly excessive raises to a top staff member that he married and for hiring her brother. At budget hearings, he asked DA Pinkston whether he had any relatives on the county payroll. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Adds Charges Related To Water Service; 2 Candidates Seek Administrative Hearing Officer Post

The Signal Mountain Commission has approved an amendment to charges for special services from the town-owned water company. Fees established include a $50 charge, in addition to the cost of te water itself, for the use of a portable water meter to be used with fire hoses and hydrants, to fill a swimming pool more quickly than a garden hose. There will also be a charge of $50 per ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy?

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Increase Capacity To 70%; No Masks Required

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that they will increase their capacity to 70% for phase two games. Effective immediately the team will also be rescinding its mask policy per new MLB guidelines. Beginning May 25, fans will no longer be required to wear a mask at AT&T Field. Phase two begins June 22 and runs until July 25. Tickets for this phase go on sale Monday, ... (click for more)

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors