Update Given On I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge Repairs

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are working together to safely repair and reopen the I-40 Bridge over the Mississippi River as soon as possible. After three days of intense and thorough analysis, officials shared the following information.

The Department met with the Structural Team, which included TDOT, ARDOT, FHWA, TDOT’s consultant Michael Baker, Inc., and ARDOT’s consultant HNTB to go over the details of the bridge modeling.

There was a consistent message that, above all, the safety of the public was paramount, and the priority was to 1) open the bridge to river traffic  2) open the bridge to vehicular traffic  3) look at the bridge for long-term issues related to the original failure. 

There is no indication that the bridge is continuing to deteriorate. Officials went through an extensive bridge modeling program to be sure it was safe for river traffic.

Officials are performing additional modeling with different analytical tools to ensure quality control to have a redundant analysis before we make a final determination that the bridge is structurally stable.

The US Coast Guard made the decision to reopen the Mississippi River to traffic at 9 a.m. CDT Friday morning.

The design team is investigating the benefits of installing a steel plate to beef up the fractured section and thus increase our factor of safety for the existing configuration.

The design team is working on an interim repair design concept that contemplates using steel rods that would be attached to the bridge and span over the fractured section, and provide the needed strength to reopen the bridge to vehicular traffic.

The interim repair would allow time for a new bridge component to be fabricated to replace the bridge's damaged 37’ long section.

ARDOT is continuing to monitor the fracture area to ensure that no additional fractures are propagating from the existing section.

FHWA has requested that the section of damaged steel be preserved so that a detailed forensic investigation of the plates could be done later.

TDOT is working with the University of Memphis to see what could be gained from some of their research activities on the bridge that might have captured some information regarding the fracture.


Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

Man Charged With Killing Dog At Cross Creek Drive

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Has No-Tax-Increase Budget; Utility Mess Keeps Lula Lake Closed In Front Of Town Center


Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child. Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police said he raped the child, and that a later investigation discovered photos depicting Stamey committing sexual battery against the child and her brother. The children’s mother said the suspect ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Killing Dog At Cross Creek Drive

An East Ridge man was taken into custody after being charged with taping a dog’s mouth shut and suffocating the animal. On March 17, police responded to an animal cruelty report at Cross Creek Drive. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who said he had left the animal with his grandfather. The owner told police that his grandfather knew what killed his dog. Police spoke to ... (click for more)

