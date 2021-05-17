 Monday, May 17, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Frederico Brock, 20, Arrested For 2 Separate Shootings

Monday, May 17, 2021
Frederico Brock
Frederico Brock

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old that occurred on May 3, in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue. He is also charged in the shooting of a 19-year old on Jan. 19, in the 1200 block of Grove Street.

Frederico Brock, Jr, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated trespassing.

Chattanooga Police transported Brock to the Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on those charges.


May 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 17, 2021

NOOGA Splash To Open Inflatable Aqua Park At Chester Frost Park May 22

May 17, 2021

Dayton Boulevard Driver's License Office To Be Closed Until May 25 Due To Covid Outbreak


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

NOOGA Splash, a floating playground and obstacle course on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, announced today that their 2021 season will start this Saturday. The floating attraction will ... (click for more)

The Dayton Boulevard driver's license office will be closed until May 25, due to a Covid outbreak. (click for more)



NOOGA Splash, a floating playground and obstacle course on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, announced today that their 2021 season will start this Saturday. The floating attraction will mark the start of its second season with a grand opening event on Saturday and Sunday. “NOOGA Splash is one of the most unique outdoor experiences in the greater Hamilton County region,” ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

Sports

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

McCallie Grad Hakim McMorris Finishes Third In PAC 12 Decathlon

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


