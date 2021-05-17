Frederico Brock, 20, Arrested For 2 Separate Shootings

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old that occurred on May 3, in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue. He is also charged in the shooting of a 19-year old on Jan. 19, in the 1200 block of Grove Street.

Frederico Brock, Jr, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated trespassing.

Chattanooga Police transported Brock to the Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on those charges.