Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BERRY, SYDNEY BAILEY
5 MONTAYNE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, BRIEASHA
1914 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
CARRINGER, J C
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (FAILURE TO YIELD)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHANEY, BRANDON MORRIS
14 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRUMSEY, TONYA J
203 STILLWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMILTON, ISAAC C
126 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE
1821 OLD LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
1205 BOYNTON DR APT. #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEE, CHARLES BRANDON
8500 OAKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MINTON, PATRICIA KAY
245 RAY RD DAYTON, 373214246
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
NALE, STEVEN W
11112 LAKEVIEW CR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ODELL, ROBERT CLYDE
2000 E 23RD ST CHATT INN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
---
PARTAIN, DAVID ALLEN
1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RODEN, TRAVIS
609 S THORNTON DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
---
SIMMONS, ASHTON GARRICK
8402 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STEWART, BILL CHAD
2954 GOLD POINT CIR SOUTH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
---
THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK
937 KENNINGTON HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF