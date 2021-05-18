UTC Will No Longer Require Masks Or Social Distancing For Those Fully Vaccinated

UTC officials said those on campus who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask or socially distance.

Officials said:

The recent interim guidance from the CDC has changed COVID safety protocols across the nation. After discussion and consideration of the new guidance, effective immediately UTC is making the following changes to our campus safety protocols:

Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will not have to participate in routine testing.

Classrooms will continue to be socially distanced during the summer terms.

The CDC encourages those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks outside when social distancing is not possible, and wear masks inside buildings unless inside a private space such as their office by themselves.

We will consider a person fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We will continue to offer vaccines, routine testing, quarantine procedures and contact tracing.

Students, faculty, staff, and affiliates who are symptomatic for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status should report COVID symptoms via the COVID-19 Notification Form if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to determine next steps.

For those who are unable to take the vaccine for whatever reason (medical or for religious reasons), we will address their status on a case-by-case basis to ensure their safety on campus either in the classroom or workplace. The final process for these cases is still being developed.

While we are pleased that we are seeing significant progress in our country’s effort to return to normal, UTC will continue to consider guidance from the CDC, Tennessee Department of Health and our local Health Department. For those who are completely immunized, you should feel comfortable coming to your campus. For those who are not, we will keep protocols in place that will keep you as safe as possible on campus. Anyone can elect to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.