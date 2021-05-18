 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

UTC Will No Longer Require Masks Or Social Distancing For Those Fully Vaccinated

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

UTC officials said those on campus who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask or socially distance.

 

Officials said:

 

The recent interim guidance from the CDC has changed COVID safety protocols across the nation.

After discussion and consideration of the new guidance, effective immediately UTC is making the following changes to our campus safety protocols:

  • Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.
  • Those who have been fully vaccinated will not have to participate in routine testing.
  • Classrooms will continue to be socially distanced during the summer terms.
  • The CDC encourages those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks outside when social distancing is not possible, and wear masks inside buildings unless inside a private space such as their office by themselves.
  • We will consider a person fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
  • We will continue to offer vaccines, routine testing, quarantine procedures and contact tracing.

Students, faculty, staff, and affiliates who are symptomatic for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status should report COVID symptoms via the  COVID-19 Notification Form if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to determine next steps.

For those who are unable to take the vaccine for whatever reason (medical or for religious reasons), we will address their status on a case-by-case basis to ensure their safety on campus either in the classroom or workplace. The final process for these cases is still being developed.

While we are pleased that we are seeing significant progress in our country’s effort to return to normal, UTC will continue to consider guidance from the CDC, Tennessee Department of Health and our local Health Department. For those who are completely immunized, you should feel comfortable coming to your campus. For those who are not, we will keep protocols in place that will keep you as safe as possible on campus. Anyone can elect to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

 

 


May 18, 2021

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,845. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,825. There are 531 new cases, as that total reaches 891,073 ... (click for more)

The driver of a vehicle that wrecked Tuesday morning at Birchwood fled the scene. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,845. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,896, which is 98 percent, and there are 453 active cases. The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 858,804 on ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 21 More Coronavirus Deaths, 531 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,825. There are 531 new cases, as that total reaches 891,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 62,786, which is an increase of 106 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,771 cases, up 6; ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continue to impress with another strong semester in the classroom. Final grades have been tallied for the 2021 spring semester, and UTC finished the term with a 3.304 overall student-athlete grade-point-average. The Mocs tied a school record with 14 programs posting a 3.0 team GPA for the third semester in a row. ... (click for more)


