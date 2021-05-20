Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13:

05-07-21

Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

05-08-21

Hale, Abigail Elizabeth, 26, of 404 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked.

Harbin, Brandi Leigh, 36, of 411 School Street, Rossville, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

05-09-21

Bracey, David Edwin, 41, of 697 Cross Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Loitering/Prowling, and Theft by Taking.

Williams, Craig A., 32, of 6038 Porter Drive, Harrison, TN, arrested on charge of Battery-FVA.

05-10-21

Mull, Joshua Leigh, 28, of 1925 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

05-12-21

Maye, Tamara Nicole, 33, of 217 Grove Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, and Theft by Shoplifting.

Manteca, Heaven Leigh, 29, of 121 Fletcher Road, Tunnel Hill, GA, arrested on charge of Reckless Driving.

Thomas, Mabel Kay, 66, of 279 Midway Ave., Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Following too Closely.

05-12-2021

Smolik, Rayburn R., 54, of 4621 English Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Hit and Run, Driving while License Suspended/Revoked, Driver Impaired by Alcohol, Drugs, or Toxic Vapor, and Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

05-13-21

Spencer, Stephen, 46, of 7322 Princes Way, Hixson, TN, arrested on charge of Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Coley, James Mitchell, 37, of 1010 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN, arrested oon charges of Operating Motor Vehicle without Registration or Valid License Plate, No Proof of Insurance, Due Care-Hands Free, and Driving while License Suspended/Revoked.