Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

---

ANDERSON, KHALID JAMAAL

4322 ALYSHEBA DR FAIRBURN, 30213

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AR-RAHMAAN, CHRISTIANA ALISA

3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE

2900 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073306

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM

---

CALLOWAY, DONAYE BRECIA

2417 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CLAYTON, VANCE JOEL

7452 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37345

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373113002

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAKE, JEREMY MICHAEL

1232 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

---

DOZIER, CEDRIC J

5505 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL

5661 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 92630

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HACKER, STEVEN JAMES

712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

HIRD, LEA MARIE

1010 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

---

JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE

2010 LARAWLINGS CHATTANOOGA, 37306

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

KILLIAN, COLTON PAUL

1011 GADD RD, APT 1012 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN

6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM FELONY)

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL

1222 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEVI, DANIEL JESSE

11447 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 373796803

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

---

MANNASMITH, AMANDA SUE

8532 DECATUR LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

---

MARTIN, ANDREW LAMAR

11241 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796427

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

---

MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOODY, CLARENCE CHANCELOR

3120 NORTH CIRCLE DRIVE HUMBOLT, 38343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

NICHOLSON, SABRINIA MILDRED

HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH

7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD

1903 E 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARKS, JACOB W

476 KIRBY YOUNG RD DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH

5416 LOCUS LN HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

PATTON, TYREL LEON

3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PORTER, GARY LYDON

610 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

---

PRIEST, JAYLON

203 N.

GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERTS, MICHAEL SHANE8680 KENNERLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS DRIVING---ROLAND, TY ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCHNEIDER, ALANIS KYLAR9120 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, MATTHEW CODYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---STEWART, ERIC DHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCH II HEROIN---SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE712 EAST 41 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVANDALISM OVER $1,000---TURNER, ROBERT6812 SUNALAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WATTS, PATRICK LAVAR908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073031Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY