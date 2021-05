Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 44 New Cases; Tennessee Has 16 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 44 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 44,951. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 498 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,043, which is 98 percent, and there are 410 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 860,084 on Friday with 383 new cases. There have been 16 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,380 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 554 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 fewer than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.899 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 841,234, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,172 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,166 cases, up 5; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,795 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,140 cases, up 3; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,400 cases; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,100 cases; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,375 cases, up 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,727 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,345 cases, up 81; 638 deaths



Davidson County: 89,940 cases, up 41; 946 deaths



Shelby County: 97,076 cases, up 103; 1,651 deaths, up 7